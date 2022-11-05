Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan T20 Team

PAK vs BAN, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh on TV, online

When will Pakistan vs Bangladesh match be played?

The match will be played on 6th November, Sunday.

What is the venue for Pakistan vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be played at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

At what time will Pakistan vs Bangladesh match start?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh match on TV?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh match online?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Pakistan Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

Bangladesh Squad

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed , Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain

