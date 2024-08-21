Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PAK vs BAN: Shan Masood adjudged out controversially by third umpire in 1st Test | WATCH

PAK vs BAN: Shan Masood adjudged out controversially by third umpire in 1st Test | WATCH

Pakistan cricket team is back in action and things have started happening in Rawalpindi as they face Bangladesh in the first Test. After losing the toss, they lost three quick wickets including that of Babar Azam but their skipper Shan Masood was on the wrong side of the controversial decision.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 16:34 IST
PAK vs BAN
Image Source : AP Shan Masood and Shoriful Islam

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi got underway today more than four hours late due to a wet outfield thanks to the overnight rain. But when the action began, it was all Bangladesh as they ran riot with the new ball and were also assisted with some luck. The visitors picked up three wickets, including that of Babar Azam for a second-ball duck, in less than nine overs to leave Pakistan reeling.

However, captain Shan Masood was on the wrong side of a decision made by third umpire Michael Gough as he was dismissed in the seventh over of the innings for just six runs. Shoriful Islam delivered a back-of-a-length delivery that jagged back catching the Pakistan skipper by surprise. He looked to prod the red cherry to the mid-off but missed as the ball passed through bat and pad.

Bangladesh players started celebrating a caught behind dismissal but the umpire Adrian Holdstock remained unmoved with the appeal. The visiting skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto reviewed the decision and the replays showed the ball was very close to the bat while there was also a flicker on the snickometer.

However, on the split view, it seemed clear that the ball hit the pad after passing the bat and hence, there didn't seem to be any edge. But the third umpire Gough reckoned there was enough evidence to overturn the on-field decision and adjudged Masood out who was furious. He argued with the umpire who told him to walk back to the dressing room.

Watch the video:

Masood's dismissal was soon followed by Babar Azam's who bagged his first-ever duck in Tests at home and Pakistan were left reeling at 16/3 much to the delight of the Bangladesh team. It remains to be seen if the hosts will be able to recover from the early blows and post a decent total on the board.

Related Stories
ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam and Joe Root fight to become number 1, 3 Indian players in top 10

ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam and Joe Root fight to become number 1, 3 Indian players in top 10

Babar Azam registers maiden duck against Bangladesh in Tests as Pakistan witness collapse | Watch

Babar Azam registers maiden duck against Bangladesh in Tests as Pakistan witness collapse | Watch

Why are England and Sri Lanka players wearing black armbands in 1st Test?

Why are England and Sri Lanka players wearing black armbands in 1st Test?

Playing XIs

Pakistan - Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali

Bangladesh - Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement