PAK vs BAN LIVE STREAMING: When and where to watch the live streaming of series opener | DETAILS INSIDE

PAK vs BAN LIVE STREAMING: On their road to the T20 World Cup that starts on October 16, 2022, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Pakistan have now locked horns for a triple-threat competition. This tournament will see three teams have a go at each other just before they embark on their World Cup journey. All three teams involved certainly know the importance of this series and will be looking at it as another chance to put their preparations in place.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will take on Shakib Al Hasan and his men. The Pakistan team is coming off a very hard-fought series against England and they will have their spirits high as far as their cricketing prowess is considered. On the other hand, there is Shakib's Bangladesh team which needs loads of work at the moment. Bangladesh certainly is not looking like the team that can win the World Cup, but even if they want to, they need to address their problematic areas.

The format and the schedule of the series are such that Pakistan will once again take the field on October 7, 2022, against home side New Zealand. This is the last throw of the dice and all three teams will have to ensure that they gain benefit from this series and prepare themselves well for the upcoming challenge that awaits. Pakistan who will take on India in their first game of the World Cup on October 23 need to fix their middle order issues and this series might just give them the chance to do that.

Here is where and how the match can be watched:

When will the match be played?

The match will be played on October 7, 2022

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

At what time will the match start?

The match will start at 7:30 AM (IST)

Which television channel will broadcast the match?

Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcasted in India

Where will the match be live-streamed?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be streamed on the Amazon Prime Video application

What are the squads of both teams?

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

