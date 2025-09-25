PAK vs BAN: Head to Head record ahead of must-win Asia Cup 2025 clash Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in a must-win clash in the Super Fours of the ongoing Asia Cup. The winner of the match will progress to the final to play India on September 28. Check out the head-to-head record between Pakistan and Bangladesh in T20Is.

Dubai:

Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to face off in a virtual quarter-final on September 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides secured wins over Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup but fell short against India. With one spot remaining in the final on September 28, the winner of this high-stakes clash will earn a place in the summit showdown.

Ahead of that, Bangladesh need to address their batting concern. In the match against India, Saif Hassan played an important knock, scoring 69 runs off 51 balls, but all other batters failed to live up to expectations. Batting at three, Parvez Hossain Emon made just 21 runs and turned out to be the second-highest run-scorer. Nine of their players scored in single digits, which is highly concerning.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have missed the services of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the Asia Cup. Even though the idea was right, as the duo had failed to live up to the expectations but on a two-faced surface in Dubai, they could have been handy. The current batters, particularly captain Salman Agha, have not done enough and on top of that, Pakistan have lost both their matches against arch-rivals India in the tournament. With that being said, the team that makes fewer mistakes on D-Day will progress to the final.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh H2H

Pakistan holds the advantage in head-to-head ties against Bangladesh. However, in the last three games, the Litton Das-led side has held the edge, winning twice.

Pakistan and Bangladesh squads

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib