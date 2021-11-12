PAK vs AUS T20 WC: Wade's drop catch was turning point of match, says Azam

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/AIJAZ RAHI Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right congratulates Australia's Matthew Wade on their win during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup second semi-final match between in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Following Pakistan's defeat in T20 World Cup semifinal 2 to Australia, team's captain Babar Azam has expressed that Matthew Wade's drop catch by Hasan Ali was the turning point of the match. Wade was on 21 from 13 balls when Ali dropped his catch at cow corner off Shaheen Afridi's bowling. The left-hand batsman went on to score 41 runs in 17 balls with three back-to-back sixes in the over to hand Australia a 5 wicket win at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

"I thought we scored as many runs as we had planned in the first innings," Babar Azam said in the post-match presentation. "I think if we give such teams a chance in the back end, it is going to be costly. The turning point was that dropped catch. Had we taken it, the scenario could have been different. The way we gelled and played the entire tournament, I am satisfied as a captain."

Chasing 177, David Warner made 49, while Marcus Stoinis was not out on 40 off 31 deliveries as Australia overhauled the target with an over to spare. Wade was named Man of the Match for his blistering knock.

"Hopefully we'll learn from this for the next tournament. When you play so well throughout, there were small mistakes that cost us the match in the end. We gave players roles and they executed it really well. The way the crowds supported us, we enjoyed a lot as a team. We always enjoy playing here," the Pakistan captain said.

Australia will now face New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday in the same stadium.