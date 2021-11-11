Thursday, November 11, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PAK vs AUS T20 WC: Rizwan becomes first batsman to score 1000 T20I runs in a year

PAK vs AUS T20 WC: Rizwan becomes first batsman to score 1000 T20I runs in a year

The in-form Pakistan opener became the first batter to score 1000 runs in T20I in a calendar year as the wicket-keeper batsman slammed a half-century against Australia.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2021 21:03 IST
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakis
Image Source : AP PHOTO/KAMRAN JEBREILI

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

In-form Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan became the first batter to score 1000 runs in T20I in a calendar year as the wicket-keeper batsman slammed a half-century against Australia in T20 World Cup's Semifinal 2 on Thursday.

Rizwan reached the unprecedented 1000-run milestone in the 12th over as he shot Oz spinner Adam Zampa for a six.

Related Stories

At the time of writing this report, the opener fell after scoring a well-crafted 67; allowing Pakistan to put 143 runs on the board in 17.2 overs.

Interestingly, Rizwan was uncertain for the game earlier in the afternoon after it was reported that 29-year-old Pakistan player was down with mild flu.

More to follow...

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News