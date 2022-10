LIVE PAK vs AFG, 2nd Warm-Up, Score, Latest Updates: Toss coming up as Babar & Co face Afghanistan

LIVE PAK vs AFG, 2nd Warm-Up, Score, Latest Updates: Toss coming up as Babar & Co face Afghanistan PAK vs AFG, 2nd Warm-Up, Score, Latest Updates, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Full Scorecard, Ball by Ball Commentary, Playing 11 PAK vs AFG, Highlights