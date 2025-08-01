PAK Champions vs SA Champions Live: When and where to watch WCL 2025 Live on TV and streaming in India? South Africa Champions won a thriller in the semi-final against the Australia Champions by just one run and are now one step away from the World Championship of Legends title. The Proteas Champions will be up against Pakistan in the final.

It has been an engaging second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), with the standard of cricket being much better than the previous season. Several players are playing at some level, whether in franchise circuit or in domestic cricket and hence, there were scores of 180-plus consistently. Even though the qualification pathways were different for both teams but AB de Villiers, the captain of South Africa Champions, admitted that the two best teams in the competition made it to the final as they take on the Pakistan Champions in the final.

Pakistan Champions had a 100 per cent record in the league phase, winning all four games they played, apart from sharing points for the abandoned game against India Champions. With the semi-final called off, Pakistan Champions advanced to the final directly, but South Africa Champions came up against a strong Australian outfit and the latter gave de Villiers and Co a run for their money. South Africa's only loss came against Pakistan Champions, but they have been battle-hardened before the final.

Pakistan Champions were part of the final last year as well, but lost to the India Champions and will be eager to go one better this time around.

When and where to watch PAK-C vs SA-C, WCL 2025 Final live on TV and OTT?

The WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, August 2, starting at 9 PM IST. The WCL 2025 Final will be telecast live on TV on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV, while the game can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Kamran Akmal(w), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik(c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Rumman Raees, Wahab Riaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Chris Morris, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Albie Morkel