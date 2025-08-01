PAK C vs SA C WCL 2025 final pitch report: How will surface at Edgbaston, Birmingham play for summit clash? Edgbaston will be hosting the World Championship of Legends final between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions. Pakistan have been unbeaten in the tournament, while the Proteas have just lost one game. Here is all you need to know about the Edgbaston venue ahead of the final.

New Delhi:

With the World Championship of Legends title on the line, Pakistan Champions face South Africa Champions in the summit clash. Pakistan Champions have been undefeated in the tournament so far with four wins and two no-result outings.

Pakistan have made light work of all the teams they have faced till now. They have beaten the Proteas, Australia, England and West Indies, coupled with their no-result outings against India.

The Men in Green had to face the India Champions in their second match of the group stage, but several Indian players pulled out of the contest, which led to the organisers calling off the clash. The same happened in the semifinal, when India, despite having qualified for the last four, pulled out of their clash against the Men in Green owing to the tensions between the two nations.

South Africa have been almost unfazed too and have dropped only one game to Pakistan in the group stage. They defeated Australia in the semifinal by just a run to make their way into the final.

Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the venue.

Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch report

The pitches at Edgbaston have been seamer-friendly, with pacers enjoying lateral movement. However, there is enough in the surface for the batters to play their shots well if they play with good technique.

Total Matches - 28

Matches won batting first - 18

Matches won bowling first - 10

Average 1st innings Score - 145

Average 2nd innings Score - 126

Highest total recorded - 221/5 (20 Ovs) By ENG vs AUS

Lowest total recorded - 46/10 (17.1 Ovs) By SLW vs RSAW

Highest score chased - 168/5 (20 Ovs) By ENGW vs INDW

Lowest score defended - 126/6 (20 Ovs) By ENGW vs RSAW

Squads:

Pakistan Champions Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Kamran Akmal(w), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik(c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq

South Africa Champions Squad: JJ Smuts, AB de Villiers(c), Morne van Wyk(w), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Jacques Rudolph, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Imran Tahir, Albie Morkel, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Dane Vilas, Richard Levi