PAK C vs SA C WCL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy pick for final between Pakistan and South Africa Pakistan Champions are the only unbeaten team in the World Championship of Legends 2025 and now look to beat South Africa Champions in the final of the tournament. South Africa have lost only one match so far. Here are the fantasy picks for the final between the two teams.

New Delhi:

Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will face off in the final of the World Championship of Legends, as the tournament awaits a winner. The Mohammad Hafeez-led side has been unbeatable in the tournament and have become a team to beat. AB de Villiers' South Africa have been nearly similar to them with only one loss in the tournament so far.

While Pakistan got a walkover in the final, the Proteas made their way with a nail-biting one-run win over Australia in the semifinal. De Villiers has been the star with the bat for South Africa, having racked up 311 runs in five matches with two centuries to his name. JJ Smuts has also contributed well, scoring 186 runs in five innings.

While de Villiers has done the major chunk in the batting department, Aaron Phangiso, Wayne Parnell, and Imran Tahir have carried the charge with the ball.

Pakistan have put up a complete all-round performance with the bat and the ball as they have put up decent scores and have also defended well. Ahead of all the action, here are the Dream11 fantasy picks for the WCL final between the two teams.

Dream11 fantasy team for PAK C vs SA C WCL 2025 final:

Sharjeel Khan, JJ Smuts, AB de Villiers, Kamran Akmal, Morne van Wyk, Shoaib Malik, Wayne Parnell, Sohail Tanvir, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Imran Tahir

Squads:

Pakistan Champions Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Kamran Akmal(w), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik(c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq

South Africa Champions Squad: JJ Smuts, AB de Villiers(c), Morne van Wyk(w), Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Jacques Rudolph, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Imran Tahir, Albie Morkel, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Dane Vilas, Richard Levi