'Overwhelmed' Sunil Gavaskar 'at loss for words' after his statue unveiled at MCA museum at Wankhede Stadium Sunil Gavaskar's statue was unveiled at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at the Wankhede Stadium. The former India cricketer said he felt 'overwhelmed' and 'at a loss for words' after the statue was unveiled, which celebrates the moment of his 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

New Delhi:

India legend Sunil Gavaskar was 'overwhelmed' and was 'at a loss for words' after his statue was unveiled at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum at the Wankhede Stadium. Gavaskar's statue was unveiled at the museum alongside former BCCI and ICC president Sharad Pawar. The museum is set to open to the public on September 22, which is a month away from now.

"I am actually at a loss for words because I am overwhelmed by this unique honour. It doesn't happen to everybody that there is a statue just outside the museum where there is going to be so much more footfall," Gavaskar told the media.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association, I've said in the past, is like my mother, (it) held my hand when I was beginning with cricket at the school's level, playing for Bombay schools. Thereafter as well, for Ranji Trophy etc. It's been absolutely just a privilege and an honour and a blessing to be able to play for Mumbai, and I never ever dreamt that it would come to this."

Notably, the statue celebrates the feat of Gavaskar scoring 10,000 runs in Test cricket in 1987 during the Ahmedabad Test against Pakistan. The Indian legend had then become the first player to have touched the milestone.

"It took me back to that particular time when that ball was bowled and I got to the 10,000th run so yes, it brought back very good memories," Gavaskar said when asked about the statue.

"This is an honour for all those with whom I played cricket in my Bhagirathi (Bai) building (during childhood in Mumbai's Tardeo), then at the school level, at the club (level), in the Ranji Trophy team and in Test cricket," he said during his speech.

"Had I not played cricket with them all, today, this statue won’t have been possible. I would not have reached here without the support I got from so many players in the dressing room."

Meanwhile, the legendary batter also said that his heart is in the Indian dressing room, and it is hard to be detached from the team. "Look, every time India wins, it's an emotional time," he said.

"I've stopped playing cricket for more than almost 40 years. But I was discussing with Cheteshwar in one of the last days of The Oval Game, that I think it is very difficult to get detached from the team. You might not be in that changing room, but your heart is in that changing room. Your feelings are in that changing room. And the emotion comes out every time India wins. Also, when India don't do well," he added.