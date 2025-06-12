Out or not out? David Bedingham's reflex action after ball gets stuck in his pad leaves fans divided David Bedingham was the highest scorer for South Africa in an otherwise poor batting effort from the first-time World Test Championship finalists against Australia. Australian captain Pat Cummins was outstanding once again, registering figures of 6/28 to run through the Proteas line-up.

London:

David Bedingham was South Africa's highest run-getter, scoring 45 runs in the first innings in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia on Day 2, however, before edging a Pat Cummins delivery to the wicketkeeper, Alex Carey, the middle-order batter was involved in an interesting moment. In the 49th over of South Africa's batting innings, bowled by Beau Webster, the third delivery was a short of a length ball which rose up a bit and Bedingham got an inside edge onto the pads.

However, Bedingham, out of instinctive reaction, was quick to take the ball stuck in his right pad's flap and throw it on the ground where Carey was ready to grab it. Carey had a wry smile on his face and so did the umpire Richard Illingworth, who started approaching the leg umpire as Usman Khawaja at slips had his hand up, seemingly appealing for handling the ball/obstructing the field. The umpire was quick to declare it a dead ball as per the laws; however, many wondered if the ball was still in play.

What do the laws say?

As per MCC Laws of Cricket, 37.3.1, which adheres to obstructing the field, the batter is out "If the delivery is not a No ball, the striker is out Obstructing the field if wilful obstruction or distraction by either batter prevents the striker being out Caught."

As per Law 20.1.4, the ball will be considered dead, "when whether played or not it becomes trapped between the bat and person of a batter or between items of his/her clothing or equipment"; and 20.1.1.5, "whether played or not it lodges in the clothing or equipment of a batter or the clothing of an umpire."

The fans were divided on social media as many reckoned that Bedingham was too quick to react to remove the ball from his pads before it even settled fully while some said that it was dead and the umpire was correct in his decision-making. Check out a few reactions.

(Image Source : X (TWITTER))Twitter reaction to Bedingham's alleged handling the ball - 1

(Image Source : X (TWITTER))Twitter reaction to Bedingham's alleged handling the ball - 2

(Image Source : X (TWITTER))Twitter reaction to Bedingham's alleged handling the ball - 3

(Image Source : X (TWITTER))Twitter reaction to Bedingham's alleged handling the ball - 4

This incident happened when Bedingham was batting on 31 and could only add 14 more to his tally as the Proteas collapsed to 138 all out from 126/5. Australian gained a massive 74-run lead and would be keen to bat South Africa out of the game in the second innings.