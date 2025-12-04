Out-of-favour pacer Mohammed Shami wreaks havoc in SMAT, will he be considered for T20 World Cup 2026? Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets, while Akash Deep picked three as Bengal beat Services by seven wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the meantime, Harbhajan Singh questioned Shami's absence in the white-ball set-up.

Hyderabad:

Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami had a phenomenal day in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the match against Services, the veteran clinched four wickets for 13 runs in his four overs and sent a stern message to the selectors, who have arguably moved on from him. Notably, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Shami had differences regarding the latter’s form and fitness in the past, but time and again, the 35-year-old has proved his value.

Meanwhile, courtesy of his four-wicket haul, Services were bundled for 165 runs in the first innings. His partner and another out-of-favour Indian pacer, Akash Deep, too, maintained his line and length, claiming a three-wicket haul. When it came to the chase, opener Abishek Porel stole the show, smacking 56 runs off 29 balls. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is in stellar form in the ongoing SMAT, hit 58 runs off 37 balls, as Bengal won the match by seven wickets.

Harbhajan also questioned Shami’s absence from the ODI set-up

India suffered a crushing four-wicket defeat against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur. After the game, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh questioned the team management’s decision to keep Shami out of the squad. He noted that the team should learn to win without Jasprit Bumrah in the mix.

“Where is Shami? I don't know why Shami is not playing. I get it, you have Prasidh, he is a good bowler, but he still has a lot to learn. You had good bowlers, and you have slowly sidelined them. With Bumrah, this is a different bowling attack, and without Bumrah, it is entirely different attack altogether. We have to learn the art of winning games without Jasprit Bumrah,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Shami has so far clinched nine wickets in five matches in the ongoing SMAT. If he manages to keep up with the momentum and help Bengal qualify for the final, the pacer can surely put his name up for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, slated to begin in February.