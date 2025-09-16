'Our hearts were in our mouths': Sri Lanka captain admits being nervous on possible upset vs Hong Kong Hong Kong pushed Sri Lanka to the hilt in the 8th match of the Asia Cup on Monday. They posted a fighting total of 149 runs on the board and then picked Sri Lanka's six wickets before Charith Asalanka's men got over the line with only seven balls to spare.

Dubai:

Sri Lanka defeated Hong Kong in the eighth match of the Asia Cup, but not before the newcomers threatened to upset them on Monday (September 15). After the match, even the Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka admitted to being nervous at one stage in the game, as they got over the line, only in the 19th over and with only four wickets in hand.

Chasing 150 runs to win the match, Sri Lanka lost Kusal Mendis early and the Hong Kong bowlers kept a leash on the run-scoring as well. Pathum Nissanka played well to score 68 runs, but once his wicket fell in the 16th over of the innings, Sri Lanka collapsed from being 119/2 to 127/6, as Hong Kong, for once, hoped to create a massive upset.

However, Wanindu Hasaranga played a nice little cameo of unbeaten 20 off nine balls with two fours and a six to take Sri Lanka home with only seven balls in hand. After the match, Asalanka admitted that their hearts were in mouth after suffering a collapse and also expressed disappointment that they were not clinical enough on the night.

"In that moment, I think our hearts were in our mouths. There are a few areas I am really disappointed about. First three overs when we were bowling and then the 16th over, we lost a couple of wickets and then lost my wicket. In the shorter format, these things can happen but it cannot keep happening consistently. We have to analyse it and improve ourselves," Asalanka said.

Hong Kong bat well to post fighting total

Earlier, Hong Kong batted extremely well to post 149 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. It was a decent effort from them as Nizakat Khan slammed an unbeaten 52 off 38 balls while Anshuman Rath also scored 48 runs off 46 balls. The team showed stark improvement in their last two matches as Hong Kong bowed out of Asia Cup with their heads held high.