Opening partnership in T20Is, major problem for India since T20 World Cup 2022

Team India is currently in the middle of a five-match T20I series against the West Indies and are behind by 1-2 margin with two matches to go. The remaining matches of the series are set to be played in Florida, USA and are being considered favourites to win both matches given their brilliant record in the country. India have won their last four T20Is in the USA. But in the lead up to the T20 World Cup next year, the Men in Blue have one issue to deal with and that is the opening partnership.

Even as there are talks of being aggressive with the bat, India's openers have immensely struggled in all matches played since the T20 World Cup 2022. India have played 11 T20Is since losing to England in the semi-final of the mega event but never has the opening stand crossed the 36-run mark. India have tried three different opening partnerships during this period and only twice they lost the first wicket after 20 runs. On other nine occasions, the opening stand has been broken before 20.

Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant opened on New Zealand tour in T20Is while Shubman Gill joined Kishan for the New Zealand series at home. The duo opened in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and West Indies but constant low returns meant Kishan was dropped from the side. Yashasvi Jaiswal replaced him in the line-up but even that didn't change the team's fortunes at the top.

India's openers have mustered only 152 runs in 11 innings since T20 World Cup last year at an extremely poor average of 13.81. This is the worst average among full-member nations as even Ireland and Afghanistan have better numbers. With the ODI World Cup coming up, the focus is on the 50-over format but soon, this issue has to be resolved.

The Men in Blue will be hoping that they get quickfire starts in the last two T20Is against the West Indies even as Jaiswal is expected to get more chances to show his mettle in the format. Also, Gill will be hoping to end his tour on a high after struggling across all formats barring an 86-run knock in the third ODI.

Worst opening average in T20Is since T20 World Cup 2022 Team Average India 13.81 New Zealand 20.38 Afghanistan 21.87 West Indies 23.66 Ireland 25.81 Pakistan 27.14

Below is the list of India's openers and their partnership runs since T20 World Cup 2022

vs New Zealand away from home

Ishan Kishan-Rishabh Pant - 36 runs

Ishan Kishan-Rishabh Pant 13 runs

vs Sri Lanka at home

Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill - 27

Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill - 12

Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill - 3

vs New Zealand at home

Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill - 10 runs

Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill - 17 runs

Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill - 7 runs

vs West Indies away from home

Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill - 5 runs

Ishan Kishan-Shubman Gill - 16 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal-Shubman Gill - 6 runs

