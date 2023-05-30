Only you can do a miracle: N Srinivasan to MS Dhoni after CSK's win over GT in IPL 2023 Final

Follow us on Image Source : AP MS Dhoni

Noted industrialist and India Cements Vice Chairman N Srinivasan on Tuesday shared a very special to Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni after his architected CSK's 5th IPL title win in the 2023 season of the Indian cash-rich league. CSK defeated GT in a heart-stopping final in the wee hours of Tuesday after chasing down 171 in 15 overs in a rain-curtailed match.

Speaking to Dhoni on Tuesday morning Srinivasan said that he is proud of the team and only Dhoni could have done a miracle like this. "Fantastic captain. You have done a miracle. Only you can do it. We are proud of the boys and the team," Srinivasan told Dhoni. Notably, Srinivasan is the vice president of India Cements, which is the principal sponsor of CSK.

He has also invited Dhoni and the team to visit Chennai after taking some rest. He was also overwhelmed by the love Dhoni has received this season. "This season has been one where the fans have demonstrated how much they love M S Dhoni. So do we," Srinivasan added.

After CSK's win, numerous cricketers congratulated Dhoni's team for their extraordinary effort in the season. From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, everyone poured their wishes to the yellow army. "What a finish to one of the most enthralling IPL seasons ever! Both Chennai and Gujarat fought fiercely, but Chennai's batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned," Sachin wrote in his Tweet.

He added that GT and CSK performed exceptionally well right from the start and it was befitting that we saw a winner after a thrilling clash. "Choosing a winner was no easy task given the exceptional performances of both teams from the very beginning. It was only fitting that the match unfolded with nail-biting intensity until the very last ball, he said.

"Congratulations to MS Dhoni and the entire Chennai team for clinching yet another IPL title. Must also acknowledge the Gujarat Titans for their commendable efforts till the very last ball. Unfortunately, there must be only 1 winner but both teams won all our hearts! Well played, everyone!" Sachin concluded.

Meanwhile, Kohli shared an Instagram story. "What a champion Ravindra Jadeja. Well done CSK and special mention to MS Dhoni," Kohli wrote.

