Only talked about positivity and patience in those tense moments: Jayden Seales after West Indies win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jayden Seales

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales said he talked all about positivity and patience with senior pacer Kemar Roach during the tense last-wicket partnership against Pakistan in the opening Test at Sabina Park, which the hosts won by just one wicket on Monday (IST).

The 19-year-old Seales, who became the youngest West Indies pacer to get a five-wicket haul in Test cricket, was at the non-striker's end when Roach scored the winning runs to complete a thrilling one-wicket win.

"Words can't describe how I feel after the five-wicket haul. I'm just thankful to the almighty. In the partnership with Roach, we talked about positivity and patience, just waiting, and eventually we got there," said Seales in the post-match ceremony after being adjudged 'Player of the match' for taking eight wickets and remaining unbeaten on two.

The teenager from Trinidad added, "Test cricket has been a dream, and getting five today, it really goes to the bowling coach who backed me to be successful at this level. All the bowlers keep telling me to keep going hard at the batsmen, hitting the lengths, and wickets will come."

When asked about the batting plan in the high-pressure overs, Seales said, "I wanted to give the strike to Roach, and just take the opportunities to score runs."

The second Test between the two teams will begin from August 20 in Sabina Park. West Indies are on top of the World Test Championship points table with 12 points.