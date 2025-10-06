Only for second time in 52-year-old World Cup history, Suzie Bates registers unwanted record vs South Africa Suzie Bates' historic 350th international appearance turned out to be a horrible one after she was dismissed for a golden duck during her team's clash against South Africa at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Bates registered a major unwanted record after bagging another duck in the tournament.

New Delhi:

It wasn't a memorable outing for New Zealand icon Suzie Bates on her 350th international appearance as she registered a major unwanted record during her team's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa on Monday, October 6.

Bates was dismissed on a golden duck after the White Ferns were inserted to bat by the Proteas as both teams look for their maiden wins after having lost their openers. Bates, who became the first player in the history of women's cricket to appear in 350 games, was trapped in front by the Proteas star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp on the first ball of the match that angled into the batter.

This was the second consecutive duck for the New Zealand opener, after having been dismissed for a nine-ball duck during the White Ferns' opener against Australia.

Meanwhile, Bates' first-ball duck in the clash is only the second instance of a wicket falling off the first ball in a Women's World Cup match. The Women's World Cup has been taking place since 1973, but this feat happened only once before.

The only previous occasion of a golden duck on the first ball of the match was when Pakistan's Nahida Khan was dismissed on the first ball by Katherine Sciver-Brunt in the clash against England in 2022.

Coming to the match, both teams went unchanged. We're going to have a bat first today. "I think it's a pretty good surface. I thought even in our last game here, I don't think it changed too much. Maybe slightly slower in the second innings, but I think it's a good cricket wicket, good outfield, so looking forward to putting a big total on the board," New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said at the toss.

"Yeah, absolutely, I think we've got the benefit of playing here before, that we can post a good total, being able to continue to take wickets and knowing what's a successful total. The players are really excited to go out here today and make sure they stamp their mark on today's match. We know that the South African bowling line-up is so threatening. So we're going to have to be at our best to make sure we can beat them," she added.

"Yeah, don't mind it too much. I think it'll be a hard wicket to defend later on, so don't mind chasing that. Took our learnings from it, but at the same time, put it behind us as quickly as we could. Obviously, a quick turnaround, but I think that's a good thing to come off today and really start the tournament properly again. No changes," Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt said at the toss.