Only behind MS Dhoni! Rohit Sharma achieves massive IPL feat during CSK clash, leaves Dinesh Karthik behind Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma didn't have a great outing as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck after Chennai Super Kings decided to bowl first. Rohit was later subbed-out with debutant Vignesh Puthur from Kerala making his mark as an impact player for the Men in Blue.

Former Mumbai Indians skipper and five-time IPL-winning captain for the franchise, Rohit Sharma became the second-most capped player in the tournament's history after starting in the XI for his side against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at Chepauk. Even though it was a short stay for Rohit in the middle with the opening batter getting dismissed for a four-ball duck and latter getting subbed-out, it was his 258th appearance in the IPL, now the second-highest after MS Dhoni.

Rohit leapfrogged former India and RCB wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who retired from the IPL last year after 257 appearances across 17 seasons for six teams. Dhoni is at the top with 265 appearances and is still going strong, at least his hands behind the stumps suggest so. Rohit, Kohli and Dhoni are a few of the players, who have played every season of the IPL since its inception. Before being part of the Mumbai Indians and taking over the captains for 11 seasons, Rohit was part of the Deccan Chargers for first three seasons.

Virat Kohli is in fourth position with 253 appearances and should go past Karthik after playing five more games for RCB in the ongoing season of the IPL.

Most IPL appearances

MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) - 265 (2008-2025) Rohit Sharma (Deccan/MI) - 258* (2008-2025) Dinesh Karthik (DD/MI/KXIP/RCB/KKR/GL) - 257 (2008-2025) Virat Kohli (RCB) - 253 (2008-2025) Ravindra Jadeja (CSK/GL/KTK/RR) - 241 (2008-2025)

As for the game, Mumbai Indians made a match out of it with the impact player Vignesh Puthur playing a starring role with the ball in the second innings but the visitors needed 170-175 on the board to challenge the Super Kings on a track, that did take some turn. Noor Ahmad on his CSK debut scalped four MI batters to restrict the Men in Blue to 155 and the home side rode on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra's knocks to track down the target to begin their campaign with a win.