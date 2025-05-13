Only 6 venues! Which teams will not play home games in IPL 2025 after resumption? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will kick off the final phase of the IPL, which resumes on May 17 in Bengaluru against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Contrary to the reports, six venues have been earmarked to host the remainder of the games, but a few teams have missed out on home matches.

New Delhi:

The IPL is set to resume later this week on Saturday with the dates being played around a bit as compared to the original schedule. The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals game has been kept intact but it is not the first encounter on resumption as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first game of the last phase of the 2025 edition of the IPL.

Contrary to reports suggesting that the tournament might be truncated to just 3-4 cities to restrict movement, six cities have been provided with games, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Delhi - a couple of cities in the border states and the national capital. Expectedly, Punjab Kings will place remainder of their home games outside Chandigarh or Dharamsala but surprisingly, none of Hyderabad, Chennai and for that matter, even Kolkata got games.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were done with all their home matches, but since they are the defending champions, they were scheduled to host a couple of playoff matches, including the final. However, as per reports, the BCCI is worried about the weather forecast not being as auspicious as they would have liked in all three of Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata and hence, the playoffs are also expected to move out to Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

(Image Source : IPLT20.COM)IPL 2025 resumption

While Punjab Kings will play both their home games in Jaipur, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be based out of Delhi for their respective final home matches. The Delhi Capitals have three games remaining, out of which two are away and one will be at home, which means that the national capital will host three matches, although a couple of them will be neutral.

Here's a look at teams whose home matches have been adjusted:

Punjab Kings' remaining matches (all in Jaipur)

May 18 - vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM

May 24 - vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM (home)

May 26 - vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM (home)

Chennai Super Kings' remaining matches

May 20 - vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM (home), Delhi

May 25 - vs Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM, Ahmedabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad's remaining matches