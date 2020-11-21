One of the reasons behind high IPL ratings was Veeru ki baithak: Ganguly praises Virender Sehwag on Instagram

Image Source : PTI Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is known for his quirky social media posts and outspoken nature. Regarded among the most explosive batsmen of his era, Sehwag is quite outspoken when it comes to expressing his views on the internet.

In the recently-concluded IPL edition, Sehwag grabbed headlines through his bold statements. From lambasting Chennai Super Kings' poor performances to applauding Rahul Tewatia's unbelievable knock, Sehwag left no stone unturned in letting out his views on his show -- 'Viru Ki Baithak'.

Like many fans, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also seems to be in awe of the opener's wacky remarks which came during the course of the tournament. On Sehwag's recent picture on Instagram, Ganguly said, "Kya baat hai Veeru...u r looking fit and handsome ...one of the reasons of IPL ratings so high was because of Veeru ka baithak."

Ganguly's comment on Sehwag's recent Instagram post.

Sehwag had recently raised a few eyebrows by labelling Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell as '10 crore cheerleader'. Maxwell had a dismal IPL season where he managed to gather just 108 runs in 13 games.

In his video mentioning five flops of IPL 2020, Sehwag had said, "Glenn Maxwell. This 10 crore cheerleader proved very costly for Punjab. His IPL routine for the last few years has been of shirking from work but this season he broke that record as well. This is what you call a highly paid vacation."

Sehwag had also hogged the limelight by tagging CSK players as 'senior citizens' club'. "This is probably IPL’s biggest rivalry and already in this season, Chennai has beaten Mumbai. But since then, Chennai has looked like a winning team less and Senior Citizen’s Club more," he had said ahead of MI-CSK game.