'One family is no more': Fans wonder Suryakumar Yadav's cryptic emoji post on social media

Indian star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav shared a cryptic post on his social media a day after Mumbai Indians removed their highly prolific leader Rohit Sharma from captaincy. SKY shared a heartbreaking emoji on his social media handles on Saturday which left the fans wondering about the context of his post.

Many fans were left heartbroken when MI replaced their most successful leader from captaincy ahead of the 2024 season. Rohit who has been at the helm of the franchise since 2013, has led the Mumbai-based franchise to five IPL titles. MI announced that they are now going into a transition mode with the returning Pandya replacing Rohit at the helm of the team. A day after this Suryakumar Yadav shared a cryptic post which baffled the netizens.

Several users got disappointed after seeing Suryakumar's post. "Suryakumar Yadav lastest Instagram Story. It hurts when you give your more than 100% but you get Nothing in back. Respect for Rohit Sharma & SKY++++++" a user wrote on social media. "SKY's latest Instagram story," another one posted. Notably one user linked Jasprit Bumrah's 'silence' post with SKY's 'heartbroken' post and stated that the 'One family is no more'.

Hardik Pandya was recently traded from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal by MI for INR 15 Crore. Pandya has led the Gujarat-based franchise to an IPL title win on their maiden attempt in 2022 and was in charge of them in a near-second win in 2023 when they fell short on the final hurdle to the Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai traded Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 17.5 Crore to free their purse for the Hardi trade.

On appointing Hardik as their skipper, MI stated a press release, "Mumbai Indians today announced a significant leadership transition for the upcoming 2024 season. Renowned all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to take the helm as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, succeeding its longest-serving, one of the most successful and loved captains the illustrious Rohit Sharma."

