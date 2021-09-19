On this day 14 years ago: Yuvraj Singh slammed six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad | Watch Video

On this day in 2007, Yuvraj Singh set the Kingsmead on fire, hitting six sixes in an over during a group game against England in the inaugural edition of the WT20 in South Africa.

India had been in a tight spot in the tournament ahead of the game, requiring a win against England to keep their chances alive of making it to the semi-finals in Durban.

With score at 171/3 at the end of 18th over, Yuvraj and then-skipper MS Dhoni were eyeing a strong finish to the innings. An verbal alteraction with Andrew Flintoff in the previous over did its bit in charging-up Yuvraj, who, barely a month ago, had conceded 30 runs in an over against Dimitri Masceranhas during India's tour of England.

In the 19th over of the innings, the left-hander from Punjab did the talking with his bat, slamming six sixes of successive deliveries against Stuart Broad.

The first one went over deep mid-wicket, the next over backward square leg, the third one over wide long-off, then a swat over deep point to a full toss, the fifth one a hoick over square leg and the last was a massive hit over wide long-on.

In a conversation on BBC Podcast last year, Yuvraj had talked through the whole incident about Flintoff's sledge, which fired the former Indian all-rounder.

"Freddie was just being Freddie - he said a few words and I said a few words back," Yuvraj said during a BBC podcast.

"I was just happy the six sixes came against England because I got hit for five sixes by Dimitri Mascarenhas a few weeks earlier in an ODI.

"When I hit the sixth six, obviously the first look was at Freddie but the second look was at Dimitri, who gave me a smile."

In the process, the left-handed batsman slammed a 12-ball half-century. It remains the fastest international half-century till date in the shortest format of the game, and joint-fastest in overall T20s.

The southpaw eventually finished on 58 (three 4s and seven 6s) in 16 balls as India amassed 218 for 4. In reply, England were restricted to 200/6, conceding an 18-run defeat.

India eventually went on became World T20 champions when they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final on September 24 in Johannesburg.