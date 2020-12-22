On this day: Rohit Sharma smashed joint-fastest T20I century against Sri Lanka in 2017

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Rohit Sharma equalled David Miller's record for fastest T20I century in men's history, as he smashed 118 off just 43 balls against Sri Lanka.

With many records already to his name, star Indian opener Rohit Sharma had on December 22, 2017 reached another milestone by scoring the joint-fastest hundred in T20 Internationals.

Against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Rohit had reached the three-figure mark in just 35 deliveries. The right-handed batsman played a knock of 118 for which he consumed 43 balls. South Africa batsman David Miller had also brought up his century in 35 balls against Bangladesh in Potchefstroom on November 29, 2017.

Against Sri Lanka, KL Rahul had also played a stupendous knock of 89 from just 49 balls which helped the Men in Blue post 260/5 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka could muster on 172 before getting bundled out in the 18th over and lost the match by 88 runs.

#OnThisDay in 2017, @ImRo45 smashed 12 fours and 10 sixes to score the joint-fastest T20I 💯. 🔥💪 #TeamIndia



Watch that sensational 43-ball 118-run knock from the Hitman 📽️👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2020

Rohit, who is India's vice captain in limited-overs format, is the second on the list of leading run-scorers in T20Is. He has so far scored 2,773 runs in 108 matches, with the help of four centuries.

India skipper Virat Kohli sits at the top with 2,928 runs from 85 matches.

Rohit, 32, didn't take part in the three-match T20I series against Australia earlier this month which India won 2-1. He is currently in quarantine in Sydney and is expected to join the Indian squad for the last two Test of the ongoing four-match series against Time Paine's men.