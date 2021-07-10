On this day in 2019: MS Dhoni donned Indian jersey for the last time

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni's run-out in 2019 World Cup semi-final

It was on this day, two years ago, when former India skipper MS Dhoni donned the national jersey for one last time. A dejected Dhoni walked back on 50 after Martin Guptill's direct throw ended India's chances of victory in the two-day semi-final clash of the 2019 World Cup.

The rain-marred match was stretched to the second day due to inclement weather, with a 240-run target in front of the Indian side. However, the Men in Blue got off to a horrendous start, losing their first three batsmen including skipper Virat Kohli with just five runs on the scoreboard.

Dhoni, however, kept India in the contest until the run-out shattered India's slender hope of reaching the final of the marquee tournament. Dhoni added crucial 116 runs for the 7th wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (77) as India notched up 208 runs on the board. With 31 runs needed off the final two overs, Indian fans had pinned their hopes on Dhoni to "finish it off in style" yet again.

However, on the third delivery of the penultimate over, Dhoni fell short of the crease. He attempted a quick double but Guptill sent a missile direct throw to stun millions of Indians who were glued to their TV screens, anticipating "finisher" Dhoni to get the team past the finish line.

India went on to lose the semi-final and the game also turned out to be Dhoni's last fixture in the blue jersey. Around a year later, Dhoni officially retired from international cricket.

After a horrendous last season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year in the UAE, Dhoni returned to the sport in IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in its bio-bubble.

Dhoni, who is yet to contemplate retirement from franchise cricket, will be seen in action when CSK battles for yet another title in the remainder of IPL 2021 this year.