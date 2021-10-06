On this day in 2018, Prithvi Shaw slammed century on Test debut against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Prithvi Shaw

On this day in 2018, India's Prithvi Shaw slammed a century on his Test debut against the West Indies in Rajkot. Shaw slammed 134 off 154 deliveries, slamming 19 fours en-route his first Test ton.

Shaw opened the batting alongside KL Rahul in the game. After Rahul's early departure, Shaw took charge of India's innings. He scored his maiden century in Tests and became the youngest batsman to reach the triple-figure mark on debut for India.

En route, he also shared a 206-run partnership with Pujara for the second wicket. Shaw's historic innings came to an end after he got caught and bowled on Devendra Bishoo's delivery.

However, the bashing did not stop after Shaw's departure. Virat Kohli was on roll as he added his 139 off 230 balls. After Kohli, Pant and Jadeja also batted well and both scored 92 and 100 runs.

India went on to post a mammoth total of 649/9 and declared. They defeated West Indies by an innings and 272 runs as they made 181 & 196.

After Shaw's magnificent ton, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri was full of praise of the 18-year-old. He drew the comparison of his playing style with legendary India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.