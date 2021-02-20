On this day: Brendon McCullum slammed 54-ball Test century in his last Test | Watch video

Image Source : YOUTUBE/CRICKET WORLD File photo of Brandon McCullum.

Brendon McCullum is an evergreen name in the history of cricket whose mere presence in the middle of the pitch left fans hopeful that something good is on offering soon that will set their mood for the rest of the day. Whether it's setting the tone at the inaugural 2008 IPL with a blistering 158 or a fast-pace triple century in Test, his career is sporadically filled with some memorable innings that cricket fans loved to recall every now and then.

And as we tiptoe further into the year 2021, on this very day in 2016, McCullum played an incredible knock in his familiar marauding fashion which still stands tall in the records book. And what an occasion he chose it to be as this was also his final Test match in front of arch-rival Australia as he slammed them all around the park for the fastest century in Test cricket.

He hit a four in the second ball of his innings in Christchurch ground while his team was in trouble at 32/3. But the situation didn't deter McCullum's mood for the day as he started hitting the Kangaroo bowlers fiercely with his bat.

McCullum went on to play quick shots in red-ball games and completed his century in 79 minutes on just 54 balls. Due to which he became the fastest century batsman in the world of Test cricket and his innings turned into history.