On this day in 1983: Anshuman Gaekwad scored the then-slowest double century in Test cricket

Anshuman Gaekwad scored the-then slowest double-century in Test cricket on this day in 1983 against Pakistan. Gaekwad took 652 minutes and 426 deliveries to reach the 200-run mark; the slowest in first-class cricket at the time as well.

After India bowled Pakistan out on 337 in Jalandhar in the second Test of the series, the hosts were put on backfoot with early dismissals of Sunil Gavaskar (5) and Mohinder Amarnath (7). Yashpal Sharma (7) also departed cheaply, putting pressure on the Indian batting order.

Anshuman Gaekwad held one end, however, and forged partnerships with Sandeep Patil (26), Ravi Shastri (26) and Roger Binny (54) to stabilise the Indian innings.

Gaekwad fell on 201 off 436 deliveries and batted for 671 minutes, slamming 17 fours en-route his double ton.

India scored 374 in the first innings. With an entire day's play lost due to rain, the Indian batting innings lasted more than three days, meaning there was no time for a result.

The match eventually ended in a draw with only 9 overs bowled in the second innings.

The record for the slowest double-century in Test cricket is currently held by Sri Lanka's Brendon Kuruppu. He scored his double-ton in 548 deliveries, taking 777 minutes.

Gaekwad represented India in 40 Tests, scoring 1,985 runs with an average of 30.07. The 201 against Pakistan was also his highest score in Test cricket.

He also played 15 ODIs for India between 1975-1987, but wasn't a part of the victorious World Cup-winning squad in 1983.