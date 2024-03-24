'On-off karke try kare?': Rajasthan Royals share post after snag in spider cam halts RR vs LSG clash | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Rajasthan Royals share humorous post after spider cam cable breaks down.

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium was halted for a while due to a snag in Spider-Cam early on in the innings. The two teams are playing in their first match as KL Rahul has made a return to competitive cricket after an injury break.

RR won the toss and opted to bat first but an unexpected delay occurred in the opening over of the clash. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal started the innings for RR while Mohsin Khan took the charge for LSG. After the third ball, a wire of the spider cam snapped and came on the outfield as the game got halted for a while.

Meanwhile, RR took a humorous way to share the news, posting an image from the 'Mission Mangal' movie and captioning it as "On-off karke try kare, spider cam?".

Here's the post:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c/w), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact substitutes for both the teams:

Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, K Gowtham

Rajasthan Royals Subs: Nandre Burger, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Shubham Dube, Kuldeep Sen