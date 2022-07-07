Happy Birthday MSD! Wishes pour for MS Dhoni from fans across world; Twitter gets flooded

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Happy birthday MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni who turned 41 years old is celebrating his birthday in London. From his early days in cricket to the present day, captain cool has never failed to surprise and win hearts on and off the field.

MS Dhoni is just not a player for his fans. Dhoni is liked by hundreds, loved by thousands, idolized by lakhs, and worshipped by millions.

Since the clock struck 12, his supporters are sending warm regards. They are sharing appreciation posts as well.

Let's take a look at some beautiful wishes for MSD from his fans across the world.

He is the only captain in the history of the game to win three major ICC events which include the Champions Trophy (2013), the T20 World Cup (2007), and the ICC ODI World Cup (2011). The beloved finisher has won three ICC trophies for Team India, four IPL trophies for Chennai Super Kings in IPL, and two Champions League trophies under his captaincy.

MSD retired from international cricket on 15 August 2020. He played his last international match in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. Now he is seen playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL and leading the team.