OMA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Bangladesh take on Oman in must-win contest

Following the shock six-run defeat to Scotland on October 17, Bangladesh take on Oman in the First Round Group B ICC T20 World Cup game. In a low-scoring match, Bangladesh, chasing 140, could manage only 134 giving the newcomers Scotland a surprise win. They need a win to keep themselves in contention for a spot in the Super-12 stage.

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah blamed the batters for the unexpected loss and said they must perform better against Oman, who thrashed Papua New Guinea in their opener.

Oman enjoyed a near-perfect start to their World Cup campaign with a 10-wicket rout of PNG. Jatinder Singh was the star with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 73 off 42 balls to take his team to an emphatic win. [Oman vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch OMA vs BAN Group B Match Online]

OMA vs BAN Preview: Handed a rude shock in their T20 World Cup opener, Bangladesh will have to sort some self-confessed batting problems and play as per their reputation in a must-win game against upbeat hosts Oman here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh came into the tournament as the sixth-ranked team which had beaten New Zealand and Australia at home. However, they were found wanting against a spirited Scotland on Sunday and lost the game by six runs due to an ordinary batting performance. [READ FULL PREVIEW]

Squads:

Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khurram Nawaz, Fayyaz Butt, Suraj Kumar, Nestor Dhamba, Sufyan Mehmood

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain