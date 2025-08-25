Oman announce 17-member squad for debut Asia Cup Oman have announed 17-member squad for the Asia Cup. They will play Pakistan, UAE and India in the group stage. Ahead of that, head coach Duleep Mendis spoke on the idea of causing an upset in the tournament.

New Delhi:

Oman have announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, slated to begin on September 9. They were drawn in Group A, where they will face the favourites India and Pakistan in the opening round. Notably, the Jatinder Singh-led side will kick off the tournament on September 12 against Pakistan and later play Oman, who are also part of group A, on September 15. Finally, they will play the Men in Blue on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Oman have named four debutants for the marquee tournament. Sufyan Yousuf, Zikriya Islam, Faisal Shah and Nadeem Khan will give the squad depth that’s often required in multi-nation tournaments. They will have the perfect opportunity to impress the cricketing world and strengthen their chances to feature in any of the franchise leagues across the globe.

Coach Duleep Mendis highlighted the significance of playing in Asia Cup for Oman and noted that their build-up has been good and are counting on their chances as things can change drastically in the matter of few overs in T20 cricket.

“It is real that we are participating in the Asia Cup – a major tournament and a fantastic opportunity for our players to showcase their skills on a global stage. Playing against teams like India and Pakistan is a moment to embrace for any cricketer. Anything can happen in a fast-paced T20 game, where one over of brilliance can change everything,” Mendis said in an official press release.

“Our build-up has been strong, with the ongoing National T20 tournament providing competitive exposure, and our training sessions have been intense and focused. It’s not just about skills – in high-pressure games against elite teams, mental strength is equally crucial. We are hopeful of making an impact in this Asia Cup and showcasing Oman as a growing cricketing nation,” he added.

Oman Squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Jatinder Singh (Captain), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Sufyan Yousuf (wk), Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.