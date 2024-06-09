OMA vs SCO Dream11 Team prediction: T20 World Cup 2024 Match 20 captaincy picks and playing XIs

Sunday, June 09, 2024
     
OMA vs SCO Dream11 Team: This is a massive clash for Scotland from the perspective of making to the Super 8 round. England are yet to register a win while Scotland are already on three points and a win over Oman will take them five points.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2024 17:01 IST
T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Scotland

OMA vs SCO Dream11 Team: Oman and Scotland will lock horns in the 20th match of the T20 World Cup as Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua gets ready to host its first match of the T20 World Cup. This is a huge game for Scotland as they have a chance to make it to Super 8 with England losing to Australia.

Scotland will have to win this game and then will reach to five points. England are expected to beat Oman and Namibia in their last two group games while realistically, Scotland are unlikely to go past Australia. There is every chance of England and Scotland ending on five points each after which NRR will come into play.

Oman, meanwhile, will be keen on improving their show having already lost to Namibia and Australia. In fact, even they have an equal chance to beat Scotland as the surface in Antigua is generally on the slower side.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 20

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Date & Time: Thursday, June 9 at 10.30 PM IST (1 PM local time on June 9) 

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

OMA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batters: Richie Berrington, George Munsey (C)

All-rounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Aqib Ilyas, Michael Leask (VC), Mehran Khan, Ayan Khan

Bowlers: Bradley Currie, Bilal Khan, Brad Wheal, 

Dream11 Captaincy Options

Captain Options: George Munsey, Michael Leask

Vice-Captain Options: Zeeshan Maqsood, Mehran Khan

OMA vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Oman - Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athvale (wk), Aqib Ilyas (capt), Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Kail, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Scotland - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie

