Olly Stone ruled out of India Test series, will be out for 14 weeks England pacer Olly Stone has been ruled out of action for 14 weeks. The 31-year-old underwent knee surgery and is currently under rehabilitation. Apart from Stone, Mark Wood and Brydon Carse are also dealing with injuries.

England pacer Olly Stone has been ruled out of Test series Zimbabwe and India series after undergoing knee surgery. He will be under rehabilitation for 14 weeks, which will force the cricketer to miss the home season. The 31-year-old however is on course to get back to full fitness ahead of the Ashes, which will played later in the year.

Stone clinched seven wickets in two home Tests that he featured against Sri Lanka in 2024. Courtesy of his impactful performances, the pacer was called up for the series against Pakistan and New Zealand but he failed to make it into playing XI. Overall, Stone has played five Test matches in his career, picking up 17 wickets at an average of 23.52.

Notably, Stone picked up the injury on his right knee during Nottinghamshire's pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi last month. Later, scans were conducted, which highlighted the need for surgery. Currently, the medical teams of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) along with Nottinghamshire are working closely on his rehabilitation.

According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, the cricketer is aiming to be back to action in the upcoming Hundred 2025. Meanwhile, his injury and absence are a major concern for the national team. Mark Wood, who damaged his ligament during the Champions Trophy, is out for four months while Brydon Carse is suffering from a toe injury.

On the other hand, England Test captain Ben Stokes is yet to recover from a hamstring tear. However, he is currently in rehab and is expected to be completely fit for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe and then for the five-match series against India. Ahead of the series, England will regroup and during which, Stokes’ fitness will be monitored and it will be determined if the cricketer will be available for all six matches.