Ollie Pope joins former BBL champions Adelaide Strikers ahead of season 14

Ollie Pope is currently leading England against Sri Lanka in a three-match Test series at home in the absence of regular captain Ben Stokes. Stokes has been ruled out of the series with a hamstring tear.

Ollie Pope.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ollie Pope.

Adelaide Strikers have bolstered their batting line-up by acquiring the services of England's red-ball vice-captain Ollie Pope in the lead-up to the 14th season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The BBL deal with Strikers can help Pope revive his white-ball career. The 26-year-old has played 60 T20 games in his young career so far and aggregated 1295 runs at a strike rate of 132.82.

The right-handed batter has struck four half-centuries in his T20 career and scored his runs at an average of 28.77. Pope's inclusion is expected to add strength to Strikers' batting line-up which already boasts names like  D’Arcy Short, Matt Short and Chris Lynn.

Pope expressed immense happiness at the opportunity and mentioned that he cannot wait to rub shoulders with some of the most incredible players in the white-ball circuit.

"Signing with the Adelaide Strikers is an incredible opportunity for me. I've been watching the Big Bash since I was a kid, and it's always been a competition I've been eager to be a part of. Adelaide is such a fantastic city with a vibrant cricket culture, and the Adelaide Oval is one of the most iconic grounds in the world," Pope said in a media release issued by Adelaide Strikers.

"I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the passionate Strikers fans and being part of a team with such a strong reputation. The chance to rub shoulders with some incredible players and contribute to the team's success is something I'm truly excited about. I can't wait to get started!"

Adelaide's newly appointed coach Tim Paine feels that someone like Pope who has a proven track record at the highest level can help lift the team's performance.

"Ollie Pope is an exceptional talent with a proven track record at the highest level. His dynamic batting style and wicket-keeping abilities are a fantastic addition to our squad. We're thrilled to have him on board and believe he will be a key player for us this season. His experience and leadership will undoubtedly elevate our team," said Paine.

