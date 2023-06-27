Cricket World Cup Qualifier Points Table: Why are teams carrying points? Everything to know about Super Six

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sri Lanka in WC Qualifier Super Six

Cricket World Cup Qualifier Points Table: The first stage of the ODI World Cup Qualifier came to a close with Sri Lanka and Ireland bagging big wins in the final league stage matches. While Sri Lanka overpowered Scotland by 82 runs, Ireland earned their maiden win with a 138-run thumping over UAE. Out of 10 teams that are playing in this Qualifier event, six will now move on to the next stage - Super Six to try and qualify for the main World Cup draw.

Which teams have qualified for the Super Six stage?

Six teams, three each from Group A and B and qualified for the Super Six. Zimbabwe, Netherlands, West Indies - from Group A and Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman - from Group B are the teams to progress further. Only Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are the unbeaten teams and have a good chance to qualify for the World Cup.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe won all their four games in Group stages and collected 8 points each. Whereas Netherlands and Scotland have 6 points each. West Indies and Oman faced two defeats and they earned 4 points each in the league stage.

Which teams and why are they carrying points further

Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Netherlands and Scotland are the teams that are carrying points from the Group stage into the Super Six. West Indies and Oman will not take any points despite winning two games each earlier.

Notably, the teams will accrue results from the group stage only against those teams who have qualified along with them. To break it down, a team from Group A will carry points and Net run rate only if it has beaten any of the other team from the same group. As three teams from each group qualifies, every team had the chance to take maximum of four points.

Let's cite a real example from the Qualifiers. From Group A, Zimbabwe is taking four points, whereas the Netherlands take two and West Indies are pointless in the Super Six. This is because Zimbabwe had defeated both the Dutch and the Windies in the league stage and this gives them those four points and a good net run rate too. The Netherlands stunned West Indies and are carrying two points, whereas the Windies did not defeat any of the teams proceeding through their own group and subsequently, their point tally is blank.

In Group B, Sri Lanka take four points, whereas Scotland and Oman have two and zero, respectively for the Super Six stage.

Apart from this, the teams also carry their net run rate. This is also dependent on the same results. Sri Lanka have the best NRR - 2.698. Zimbabwe are second with 0.982 with four points each. Meanwhile, two point holders Scotland and Netherlands have -0.060 and -0.739 run rates each. Pointless West Indies and Oman have -0.350 and -3.042 NRR, respectively and Windies are on 5th.

Schedule of Super Six

Now the teams in the Super Six will compete against sides from other Group qualifiers. Teams to come from Group A will face Group B sides, and vice-versa. The first match of the Super Six will be between Group A's Zimbabwe and Group B's Oman. Zimbabwe will play against Sri Lanka and Scotland later. Similarly, the other teams will lock horns against the teams from the other group. Each team will play three matches in Super Six.

The teams which finish in the top two at the end of this stage

