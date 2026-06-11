ODI World Cup 2027: ICC pinpoints opening and final dates, decision to be finalised in July AGM

New Delhi:

The men's ODI World Cup is set to return to African soil in 2027, with the tournament provisionally scheduled to run from October 4 to November 21 across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The dates were agreed during an ICC Board meeting held in Ahmedabad in May, with final ratification expected at the governing body's Annual General Meeting in Edinburgh next month. The tournament will mark the first major men's ODI World Cup in Africa since 2003 and will also serve as the opening ICC event of the 2027-2031 Future Tours Programme.

Venue plans take shape

South Africa is expected to shoulder the majority of hosting responsibilities, with at least 41 of the tournament's 54 matches likely to be staged across eight venues in the country. Zimbabwe is projected to host between eight and 10 games, while Namibia is set to stage three fixtures.

Notably, Zimbabwe's role has expanded beyond the original plans. The country will now operate three venues during the event, with Victoria Falls joining Harare Sports Club and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo as host grounds.

The addition has been made possible by the development of the Fale Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium, which is expected to be completed later this year. Domestic matches are likely to be played there before an official inauguration scheduled for May 2027. Earlier discussions around South Africa opening the venue through an international fixture this August have since been postponed.

Expanded format returns

Unlike the previous two editions, which featured 10 teams, the 2027 competition will return to a 14-team structure. Participating nations will be divided into two groups of seven, with the top three sides from each group advancing to the Super Six stage.

As Full Members of the ICC, South Africa and Zimbabwe have automatic qualification for the tournament. Namibia, despite being one of the hosts, must still progress through the qualification pathway.

The event will also continue the continent's recent involvement in ICC competitions. South Africa has previously hosted the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2009 Champions Trophy and the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, while Zimbabwe and Namibia jointly staged the Under-19 Men's World Cup in recent years.

Away from the World Cup, ICC officials are also working on finalising the next Future Tours Programme. One of the major discussions centres around the future structure of the World Test Championship, including whether all 12 Full Members should be included and if one-off Tests can contribute to the standings. A decision is expected at the ICC AGM in July before the broader international calendar is completed.

Also Read: