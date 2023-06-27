World Cup 2023 schedule: Timings of matches confirmed! India to play all games at same time

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket Team

ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: The much-anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 schedule has been released at a special event on Tuesday as the marquee event returns to India after 12 years. The Indian Cricket Team will kick start its campaign against five-time World Champions Australia on October 8 in Chennai, whereas high-octane India vs Pakistan rivalry will get unfolded at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament will kick start on October 5 with the 2019 finalists England and New Zealand locking horns in Ahmedabad.

There will be a total of 48 matches will be played across 46 days in 10 cities across India. Now the timings of the matches have also come out. The day matches will be held at 10:30 AM, whereas the day-night matches are slated to be held at 2 PM IST.

Notably, there will be doubleheaders on Saturday and the Sundays will witness one match every week, except the final league stage matches where the doubleheaders will be played on Sunday and Saturday will see only one match.

India to play its games at the same timings, half games on Sunday

Notably, there will be no timing changes for India's matches as the Men in Blue will be playing all their matches at 2 PM. There will be no morning games for Rohit Sharma's men. The Men in Blue will play half of their league games on Sunday.

India will play five games on Sunday, two on Thursday and one each on Wednesday and Saturday. The Men in Blue will be playing across nine venues and they are - Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Latest Cricket News