ODI World Cup 2023 schedule and venues to be announced soon, here's all you need to know

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to be played in October-November this year. India is set to host the marquee event for which the schedule and venues are yet to be decided. Earlier, there were speculations on matches to be played at 12 different venues in the country with the final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed the information regarding the same after the board's Special General Meeting (SGM) on Saturday.

"The venues for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be decided at a press conference during the ICC World Test Championship Final.

The complete schedule for the tournament will also be revealed," Shah said.

The decision about Asia Cup 2023 which is set to be held before the World Cup is also likely to be taken soon as some of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) members are in India for the IPL final, to be played on May 28, Sunday between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

"The future of the Asia Cup 2023 will be decided once we have a meeting with the ACC members (Test-playing nations) and the Associate nations," Shah added.

The BCCI secretary informed that 15 stadiums have been shortlisted for improvement in basic facilities for the fans, keeping them in mind and more stadiums will be added at a later stage. Grant Thornton has been given the task for this purpose.

The BCCI will also be announcing specific committees in a week's time, which will handle the 2023 World Cup in India and the Women's Premier League, along with a committee to draft the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) policy.

Shah informed, "As far as the venues for the ICC Cricket World Cup are concerned, each office-bearer will be responsible for each venue. We are looking at all the metros as venues for the tournament."

"We will create a committee to structure the POSH policy. The draft is ready, it will be presented before the AGM for ratification and necessary approvals," he added.

An update on the proposed limited-overs series between India and Afghanistan has also come up. The white-ball series will be held before the World Cup, however, the dates and venues are yet to be decided.

This time the ODI World Cup is being organized completely in India. A total of 10 teams will participate in this tournament. Out of these eight teams have been decided and the name of the two teams will be decided after the qualifiers.

