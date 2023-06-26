ODI World Cup 2023: Major update on venues! Mumbai, Kolkata likely to host semifinals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY World Cup trophy

ODI World Cup 2023: In the latest development on the venues of the ODI World Cup 2023, Mumbai and Kolkata are reportedly likely to host the semifinals of the tournament. India will be hosting the upcoming 50-over tournament, which is set to begin on October 5. The complete schedule of the same is expected to be out soon.

As per news agency ANI, Mumbai's Wankhede and Kolkata's Eden Gardens are the two likely venues for the semifinals of the World Cup. "Kolkata's Eden Gardens and Mumbai's Wankhede stadiums likely venues for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinals: Sources," ANI wrote on Twitter

Notably, the ICC is set to reveal the complete schedule of the Cricket World Cup at a special event on Tuesday in Mumbai. The event is said to begin at 11:30 AM in the morning. The draft schedule was earlier sent by BCCI to the ICC, who then sent it to the participating boards for their feedback.

According to the draft schedule, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting the final of the tournament on November 19. The marquee event will be kicked off on October 5 with a match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad and the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match is also set to be played at the famous venue on October 15.

More to follow...

