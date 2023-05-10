India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match to be held on this date, Men in Blue to face Australia first

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India in October and November as the world gears for the ultimate glory in cricket. Meanwhile, there is a big update on India's matches against Australia and Pakistan. As per Cricbuzz, India will be playing their tournament opener against Australia and the venue for the same is likely to be Chennai. Moreover, the report adds that India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other on October 15.

Meanwhile, the first match of the tournament will not feature India as the opener is set to be played between the 2019 winners England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two finalists will lock horns in the opener on October 5. Also, the final of the tournament will be played on November 19 at the same venue in Ahmedabad. Notably, BCCI is yet to release the schedule for the same and they are likely to do it after the Indian Premier League.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News