ODI World Cup 2023: ICC to reveal 50-over WC schedule next week in special event in Mumbai

ODI World Cup 2023: The much-anticipated ODI World Cup is over three months away to be kicked off in October as the World waits for the high-octane action to be held in India. The fans are excited about the tournament but moreso are eagerly waiting for the official schedule to come out first. The draft schedule was released earlier and the official one is reportedly set to be rolled out next week.

According to media reports, sources inform the ICC will be revealing the schedule for the tournament on June 27, Tuesday in an event in Mumbai. The event will be held at 11:30 AM. Also, the 27th June will mark 100 days left for the tournament to be kicked off in October. Notably, there was a draft schedule sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to ICC, which then sent it to the other participating countries earlier this month.

What is the draft schedule?

According to the draft schedule, the tournament opener will be played between the 2019 edition finalists - New Zealand and England on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India will begin their campaign with a game on October 8 against Australia in Chennai. The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash is set to be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad, which will be India's third match in the round-robin ten-team league stage. The Men in Blue will play their second game against Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi.

India will be playing their games in nine venues across the country, whereas Pakistan is set to play their league games in five grounds. However, the venues for the semifinals are yet to be confirmed. Those knockout games are likely to be played on November 15 and 16. The final of the tournament will be held on November 19 in Ahmedabad.

