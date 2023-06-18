Afghanistan name star player in Backup reserves for Cricket World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq

Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced a ten-player Back up reserve list for future ODIs and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Board has named Naveen-ul-Haq in the reserve list for future ODIs and the upcoming Cricket World Cup in India. The development comes as part of Afghanistan's squad announcement for the Bangladesh ODI series.

ACB has named an 18-player squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. There are some new faces too in the squad as Izharulhaq Naveed has received a maiden. Six players namely, Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem and Sayed Shirzad are also named in the squad.

However, it remains to be seen whether Afghanistan will make changes to the reserve players list in the near future. Other than Naveen-ul-Haq, Gulbadin Naib's name also catch the attention of the reserve list. He has also been a part of numerous Afghanistan matches in recent times. Naib has played 76 ODIs and 57 T20Is. Meanwhile, Naveen has featured in 7 50-over games and 27 T20I matches.

Notably, Rashid Khan makes a return after missing out on the Test against Bangladesh. The upcoming three-match ODI series will begin on July 5 and will be played till July 11 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Afghanistan squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Shahidullah, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad

Afghanistan backup reserve: Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Qais Ahmad, Ihsanullah Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Naveen-ul-Haq, Farid Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Ishaq Rahimi

