Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Polling to 80 municipal boards in Assam on March 6, counting on March 9
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ODI Rankings: Kohli holds onto second spot, Rohit at third

ODI Rankings: Kohli holds onto second spot, Rohit at third

Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root broke into the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Dubai Updated on: February 09, 2022 15:07 IST
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma.

Highlights

  • Babar Azam and Virat Kohli continued to hold onto the top two spot
  • Shai Hope lost out on valuable points and slipped out of the top 10 of batting rankings
  • Jason Holder went up four places in the all-rounder rankings to get into the top 20

Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root broke into the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings while Rohit Sharma edged closer to Virat Kohli after his half-century in the first ODI against West Indies.

Shai Hope lost out on valuable points and slipped out of the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings after the first ODI against India. Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root broke into the top 10 of the batting rankings as a result.

Related Stories

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli continued to hold onto the top two spots, but Rohit Sharma, with 807 rating points after his fifty in the first ODI of the series against West Indies, is sneaking in on Virat Kohli, who is at No.2 in the ODI Batting Rankings with 828 rating points.

There was no movement in the top 10 of the bowling rankings, but Jason Holder, following his half-century in the first ODI against India, went up four places in the all-rounder rankings to get into the top 20.

Oman's Jatinder Singh, who made a hundred in the first match of the UAE series, part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, jumped 26 places to break into top 100 of the batting rankings.

Jatinder is the second-highest run-scorer in the League 2 tournament with 594 runs in 23 matches.

(Reported by ANI)

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News