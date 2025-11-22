'ODI field has been set': India legend questions Rishabh Pant's tactics on day 1 of second South Africa Test Former India cricketers Anil Kumble and Aakash Chopra came forward and questioned Rishabh Pant's mindset as skipper and his tactics on day 1 of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati.

Guwahati:

Team India kicked off their second Test of the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa. Taking on the side at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, the clash saw South Africa coming in to bat first after winning the toss. With the clash kicking off, it is worth noting that India came out to play under the leadership of Rishabh Pant.

Regular skipper Shubman Gill was ruled out of the game due to a neck injury, which saw Pant leading the side. Speaking of his captaincy, former India cricketers Anil Kumble and Aakash Chopra took centre stage and gave their take on Pant’s tactics in the game.

"There is a fielder at mid-wicket, there is a long-on as well, there is no short leg, what is the plan here? Even guesswork will be failed here, because when have we ever seen Ryan Rickelton dance down the track and play over the top with the spin? Is this field planned for a short ball burst, and just for that have you set this? We have to revise how modern-day Test captaincy works," Chopra said on commentary (via Star Sports).

"On the leg side, an ODI field has been set. It is the first session of Day 1, and even then there is a deep square leg, long on and deep midwicket," Anil Kumble said.

South Africa post 156 by lunch on day 1

Speaking of the game between India and South Africa, the Proteas got off to a good start to the clash. Openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram scored 35 and 38 runs, respectively.

Furthermore, Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs put in a good show for their side. Amassing 36* and 32* runs by the time of lunch on day 1. South Africa amassed 156 runs by the time of lunch, putting India in a spot of bother.

Also Read: