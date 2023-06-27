Cricket World Cup: Here is Pakistan's complete schedule and venue list for ODI World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma

Cricket World Cup: Babar Azam's Pakistan will travel to India for the first time in 7 years as the Men in Green look to put their impact on the Global tournament of cricket. Pakistan last played a cricket tournament in their neighbouring country India in 2016 when the nation hosted the 2016 T20 World Cup. As the world sits with eyes eagerly waiting for the mega action to begin in India, here is their arch-rivals Pakistan's complete schedule for the quadrennial event.

Pakistan will play the tournament across five venues and will play the much-anticipated clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. They will play their tournament opener against Qualifier 1 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6. In a couple of more big matches for Babar Azam's side, Pakistan will lock horns against Australia and England in Bengaluru and Kolkata on October 20 and November 12, respectively.

In their other matches, Pakistan will face Qualifier 2 in Hyderabad on October 12, Afghanistan in Chennai on October 23, South Africa in Chennai on October 27, Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31, and New Zealand in Bengaluru on November 4.

Pakistan's complete schedule for ODI World Cup 2023:

October 6: Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad

October 12: Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad

October 15: Pakistan vs India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 20: Pakistan vs Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

October 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 27: Pakistan vs South Africa at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 31: Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 4: Pakistan vs New Zealand at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

November 12: Pakistan vs England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

