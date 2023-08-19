'Obviously it's disappointing' - Harry Brook feels gutted after losing World Cup spot to Ben Stokes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook celebrating his fifty against South Africa in January 2023

The star English batter Harry Brook expressed his disappointment after getting ignored for England's squad for the ICC World Cup 2023. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their squad for the ODI World Cup with some surprise changes.

Red-ball team captain and star all-rounder Ben Stokes reversed his decision to return to the ODI setup and has been included in the squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. Star batter and former captain Joe Root also finds a place in the squad for the World Cup after impressive form in the ongoing The Hundred 2023 tournament.

Root is expected to take his no.3 position back and Stokes will be preferred in the no.4 place in Jos Buttler-led side. With Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan also competing for middle-order spots, the Three Lions management dropped Brook from their plans in their bid to defend the World Cup title.

The 24-year-old batter revealed his feelings during The Hundred game on Saturday, August 18 and stated that he is feeling disappointed. But he also added that Buttler broke the news of Stokes' return to him and said that he might miss the tournament due to that.

"Obviously it's disappointing but I can't do anything about it now," Brook said on the sidelines of The Hundred. "You've just gotta move on. I'm trying not to think about it anymore.

"I've not had much conversation with Matthew [Mott] or Jos [Buttler]. They said with Stokesy coming back I was probably going to miss out this time. He is one of the best players to ever play cricket, so I can't really complain, can I?

Stokes feels that he is going through good form and can contribute to the team's success. He highlighted his inconsistent T20 form in the last six months and admitted that might have cost him a place in the World Cup squad.

"I feel like I'm playing well at the minute and feel I could potentially add value to the team. [But] there's always something more you could do. I haven't had much opportunity to play one-day cricket, whether that be for Yorkshire or England. And although I've played a lot of T20 cricket, I don't know if I've done as well as I have in the past in the last six months, so that might have had an effect," Stokes added.

Latest Cricket News