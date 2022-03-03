Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sophie Devine-led New Zealand will take on West Indies in the opening game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

NZ-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 1st Match Online, TV

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 gets underway on Friday with hosts New Zealand and West Indies facing off in the opener. The match will be hosted at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Where can I watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches in India?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches live online in India?

You can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Disney+Hotstar.

Where can I Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand?

In New Zealand, you can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Sky Sport

Where can I Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in the Caribbean?

In West Indies, you can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on ESPN

Match Info

Match: NZW vs WIW, 1st Match, ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Date: Friday, March 04, 2022

Time:6:30 AM (Mar 04)

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Georgia Plimmer, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr

West Indies Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed (c), Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne

New Zealand W vs West Indies W Head to Head

Overall games-19, New Zealand W-11, West Indies W-7, NR-1