NZ-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 1st Match Online, TV

NZ-W vs WI-W Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 1st Match Online, TVNZ-W vs WI-W Live The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 gets underway on Friday with hosts New Zealand and West Indies facing off in the opener. The match will be hosted at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.
Where can I watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches in India?
You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where can I watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches live online in India?
You can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Disney+Hotstar.
Where can I Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand?
In New Zealand, you can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Sky Sport
Where can I Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in the Caribbean?
In West Indies, you can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on ESPN
Match Info
Match: NZW vs WIW, 1st Match, ICC Women's World Cup 2022
Date: Friday, March 04, 2022
Time:6:30 AM (Mar 04)
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
New Zealand Probable XI
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Frances Mackay, Georgia Plimmer, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr
West Indies Probable XI
Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed (c), Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne
New Zealand W vs West Indies W Head to Head
Overall games-19, New Zealand W-11, West Indies W-7, NR-1