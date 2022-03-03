ICC Women's World Cup 2022: NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XI, Live Streaming

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Suzie Bates of New Zealand celebrates during a match (File photo)

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will begin on March 4 which will see a clash of New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women in the opening game. The contest will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Match Details

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women, 1st Match

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

6:30 AM

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women- Dream 11

Wicketkeeper- K. Knight, K Martin

Batters- D. Dottin, Maddy Green, C. Nation

All-rounders- S. Taylor (C), S. Devine, A. Kerr

Bowlers- H. Rowe, H. Jansen, J. Kerr

NZ-W Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr

WI-W Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed and Shakera Selman

Where can I watch the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches in India?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 matches live online in India?

You can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Disney+Hotstar.

Where can I Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand?

Sky Sport

Where can I Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in Carribbean?

ESPN