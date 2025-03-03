NZ-W vs SL-W Live: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka women's ODI series on streaming in India? Injuries, withdrawals and omissions have depleted the New Zealand women's squad a bit but it will be a good challenge for the White Ferns at home to play a spin-heavy Sri Lankan side not only to prepare for the ODI World Cup later this year in India but also test their bench strength.

New Zealand women will be up against Sri Lanka in a six-match white-ball series starting with the ODIs in Napier and Nelson, followed by as many three T20Is in Christchurch and Dunedin. New Zealand are visibly hamstrung. The injuries of Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jansen, Molly Penfold and recently Bella James haven't helped in addition to the unavailability of regular skipper Sophie Devine and star all-rounder Amelia Kerr as the make-up of the side is likely to look a lot different from anything the White Ferns have fielded recently.

However, with an ODI World Cup in India coming up, an opportunity to test themselves against spin-heavy Sri Lanka wouldn't be a bad option either while getting to look at the bench strength and expand the player pool. So, with no Devine and Kerr, the veteran Suzie Bates has been thrusted into the captaincy job yet again and will be keen to get the best out of the inexperienced and younger lot.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka led by Chamari Athapaththu, had to call their skipper back from the WPL to be able to play the T20 World Cup champions and get a hang of international cricket, play some games before the looming World Cup later this year. Athapththu and Co haven't been at their best in international cricket of late even though they did beat India in the Asia Cup but the lack of star players in the New Zealand squad does provide an opportunity for the visitors to surprise them.

When and where to watch NZ-W vs SL-W ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka women's teams will kick off in Napier on Tuesday, March 4 at 6:30 AM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for March 7 and 9 in Nelson. The series opener is a day-night game while the remaining two matches are day games and hence will have an early 3:30 AM IST. The NZ vs SL series will have a live broadcast on TV in India on the Sony Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

The matches can also be live streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

Squads

New Zealand: Suzie Bates (c), Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Lauren Down, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Manudi Nanayakkara, Imesha Dulani, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Inoshi Fernando, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chethana Vimukthi